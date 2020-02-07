|
Sharon Catherine Thurlwell
Born: August 29, 1940; in Evanston, IL
Died: February 6, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Sharon Catherine Thurlwell, age 79, of McHenry, passed away on February 6, 2020, at Journeycare in Barrington.
She was born on August 29, 1940, in Evanston to Peter and Jean (Lewandowski) Heinz. She married the love of her life, William Thurlwell, on October 31, 1959 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Skokie.
Formerly of Belvidere and Buffalo Grove, Sharon has been a resident of McHenry for two years. While a long-time resident of Buffalo Grove, Sharon worked as a cashier at Jewel for eighteen years later, she worked as a representative at State Farm in Buffalo Grove. She was a loving mother and doting grandmother and raised a close-knit family. Sharon took great pride in decorating her home. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in McHenry.
She is survived by her spouse, William; four children; Kerry (David) Helbing, William (Julie McCulloch) Thurlwell, Todd (Linda) Thurlwell, and Brian (Tanya) Thurlwell; eight grandchildren; Janey (Ben) Meyer, William Helbing, Lauren (Michael) Decker, William (Jill) Thurlwell Jr., Lindsay (David) Pasternak, Kyle (Michale) Thurlwell, Brett (Tiffany) Thurlwell, Mark (Talia) Thurlwell; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Marilyn (Tom) Musolf, Donna (late Rick) Richford, Maureen (Larry) Nelson, Bonnie Tybor; and her brother, Peter (Gayle) Heinz.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael on July 26, 1984; and her grandson, Jack on February 14, 1990.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry. Visitation resumes Monday, February 10, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. prayers, before leaving for the 11 a.m. funeral mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, McHenry.
Inurnment will be private for the family.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, the family suggests memorials to St. Jude,
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Sharon's tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 7, 2020