Sharon Lynn Monte
Born: September 2, 1964; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 15, 2020; in McHenry, IL
"I wouldn't trade it for anything. Never. No. Never. Your friendship is the best present ever" - Tigger
Sharon Lynn Monte, 55, of McHenry IL., passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020, at her residence after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Sept 2, 1964, in Chicago, to the late Dorothy F Monte.
Sharon lived a colorful life, shining such a warm and positive light into the world. She loved to laugh, read, listen to music, ghost stories of all varieties, get together with friends to watch the game (Go Bears!), and all things sparkly. Sharon's zest for life was displayed by her heart of gold. She was a friend to everyone she met; the feeling of love and happiness emanated from her soul with the perfect balance of humor and compassion. She could make any person feel at home. Sharon was a fighter, full of passion. Even while she battled for her own life, Sharon was always selflessly there for anyone in need, with her radiating smile and optimism. There will never be enough words to describe how truly remarkable Sharon was, she was one of a kind, her love for life and laughter will live on in the hearts of her friends and family forever.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy, and her maternal grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Sharon's name.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Sharon on her tribute wall.
Born: September 2, 1964; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 15, 2020; in McHenry, IL
"I wouldn't trade it for anything. Never. No. Never. Your friendship is the best present ever" - Tigger
Sharon Lynn Monte, 55, of McHenry IL., passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020, at her residence after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Sept 2, 1964, in Chicago, to the late Dorothy F Monte.
Sharon lived a colorful life, shining such a warm and positive light into the world. She loved to laugh, read, listen to music, ghost stories of all varieties, get together with friends to watch the game (Go Bears!), and all things sparkly. Sharon's zest for life was displayed by her heart of gold. She was a friend to everyone she met; the feeling of love and happiness emanated from her soul with the perfect balance of humor and compassion. She could make any person feel at home. Sharon was a fighter, full of passion. Even while she battled for her own life, Sharon was always selflessly there for anyone in need, with her radiating smile and optimism. There will never be enough words to describe how truly remarkable Sharon was, she was one of a kind, her love for life and laughter will live on in the hearts of her friends and family forever.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy, and her maternal grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Sharon's name.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Sharon on her tribute wall.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 23, 2020.