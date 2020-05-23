Sharon Lynn Monte
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Lynn Monte

Born: September 2, 1964; in Chicago, IL

Died: May 15, 2020; in McHenry, IL

"I wouldn't trade it for anything. Never. No. Never. Your friendship is the best present ever" - Tigger

Sharon Lynn Monte, 55, of McHenry IL., passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020, at her residence after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Sept 2, 1964, in Chicago, to the late Dorothy F Monte.

Sharon lived a colorful life, shining such a warm and positive light into the world. She loved to laugh, read, listen to music, ghost stories of all varieties, get together with friends to watch the game (Go Bears!), and all things sparkly. Sharon's zest for life was displayed by her heart of gold. She was a friend to everyone she met; the feeling of love and happiness emanated from her soul with the perfect balance of humor and compassion. She could make any person feel at home. Sharon was a fighter, full of passion. Even while she battled for her own life, Sharon was always selflessly there for anyone in need, with her radiating smile and optimism. There will never be enough words to describe how truly remarkable Sharon was, she was one of a kind, her love for life and laughter will live on in the hearts of her friends and family forever.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy, and her maternal grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Sharon's name.

Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Sharon on her tribute wall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved