|
|
Sharon M. Schroeder
Born: February 25, 1949
Died: October 2, 2019
Sharon M. Schroeder, age 70, of Cary passed away October 2, 2019. She was born February 25, 1949 in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of Laurence and Mary Catherine Burger.
Sharon is survived by her husband Richard Schroeder, her children: Catherine (Eric) Helgeson and Philip (Theresa) Schroeder, her grandchildren: Ian Helgeson, Emily Helgeson, Valerie (James) McCormick and Liam Schroeder, her siblings: Debbie Johnson, Denise (Chris) Andronaco, Donald Burger and Judy (Lannie) Overton.
Sharon had worked at Good Shepherd Hospital for 30 years where she ended her carreer as Vital Statistics Clerk in Medical Records.
There will be a visitation for Sharon on Monday, October 7, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding with a Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary and will be followed by burial at Windridge Memorial Park.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 5, 2019