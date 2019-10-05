Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon M. Schroeder


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon M. Schroeder Obituary
Sharon M. Schroeder

Born: February 25, 1949

Died: October 2, 2019

Sharon M. Schroeder, age 70, of Cary passed away October 2, 2019. She was born February 25, 1949 in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of Laurence and Mary Catherine Burger.

Sharon is survived by her husband Richard Schroeder, her children: Catherine (Eric) Helgeson and Philip (Theresa) Schroeder, her grandchildren: Ian Helgeson, Emily Helgeson, Valerie (James) McCormick and Liam Schroeder, her siblings: Debbie Johnson, Denise (Chris) Andronaco, Donald Burger and Judy (Lannie) Overton.

Sharon had worked at Good Shepherd Hospital for 30 years where she ended her carreer as Vital Statistics Clerk in Medical Records.

There will be a visitation for Sharon on Monday, October 7, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding with a Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary and will be followed by burial at Windridge Memorial Park.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
Download Now