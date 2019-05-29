Sharon Pettersen



Born: January 30, 1941



Died: April 25, 2019



Sharon Rose Pettersen (nee Grandsart), 78, a resident of Huntley, passed away on April 25, 2019. She was born on January 30, 1941 in Chicago to the late Clement and Aurelia Grandsart.



She was the dear sister of the late Francis (Joan), Grace "Eileen" (Larry), Lillian (Frank), Vivian (Willie), Clement "Sonny", Leon "Bumpy" (Barbara), Betty (Frank), and Donald (Charlotte).



Sharon is survived by her husband Leif, three children Scott (Debbie), Kevin (Mary), and Kristen (Mike) O'Reilley and dear sister-in-law Julie (Sonny) Grandsart. She was a very proud grandmother of her six grandchildren, Mark, David, Laura, Cassie, Holly, and Morgan. Sharon was endeared by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She spent her earlier years living in Park Ridge raising her family. Upon moving to Huntley, she became very active in the community and at her granddaughter's school. She was an avid reader of history and biographies and loved playing poker and pinochle. She had a gift for making friends with everyone she met. Sharon genuinely cared about others and always wanted to help them. She was an extraordinary woman.



A memorial service honoring Sharon's life will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at Springbrook Community Church, 10115 Algonquin Rd., Huntley, IL 60142. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 29, 2019