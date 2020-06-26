Sheila A. Diedrick
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila A. Diedrick

Born: July 3, 1951; in Woodstock, IL

Died: June 23, 2020; in Huntley, IL

Sheila A. Diedrick, 68, of Huntley passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 23, 2020, in her home with her family at her side.

She was born July 3, 1951, in Woodstock the daughter of Wilmer and Gwendolyn (Jackson) Montanye. Sheila was a lifelong resident of Huntley and a member of the 1969 Class of Huntley High School.

She married Gordon D. Diedrick on Nov. 7, 1970, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Harmony. Sheila had worked several years as a school crossing guard at Main and Lincoln Streets and as a Pre-School teachers' aide for the Huntley Park District. She also worked for 21 years at the LHBP Store in the Huntley Outlet Mall. She was a member of St. John's UCC in Harmony and a member of the Huntley Penguins Snowmobile Club since its beginning in 1973.

Surviving is her husband, Gordon; daughters, Michele (Gary) Harp, and Angie (Tom) Fennessy; three grandsons who were very proud to teach their "Nana" everything there is to know about farming, Trent & Trever Harp, and Connor Fennessy; and mother-in-law, Betty Diedrick.

She is preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Fredrick Diedrick; and brother-in-law, Dennis Diedrick.

Funeral Services and interment are private.

Memorial Contributions in her name should be directed to St. John's UCC, c/o Diedrick Family, 10812 Bonnie Brae St., Huntley, IL 60142.

Information (847)683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved