Sheila A. Diedrick
Born: July 3, 1951; in Woodstock, IL
Died: June 23, 2020; in Huntley, IL
Sheila A. Diedrick, 68, of Huntley passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 23, 2020, in her home with her family at her side.
She was born July 3, 1951, in Woodstock the daughter of Wilmer and Gwendolyn (Jackson) Montanye. Sheila was a lifelong resident of Huntley and a member of the 1969 Class of Huntley High School.
She married Gordon D. Diedrick on Nov. 7, 1970, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Harmony. Sheila had worked several years as a school crossing guard at Main and Lincoln Streets and as a Pre-School teachers' aide for the Huntley Park District. She also worked for 21 years at the LHBP Store in the Huntley Outlet Mall. She was a member of St. John's UCC in Harmony and a member of the Huntley Penguins Snowmobile Club since its beginning in 1973.
Surviving is her husband, Gordon; daughters, Michele (Gary) Harp, and Angie (Tom) Fennessy; three grandsons who were very proud to teach their "Nana" everything there is to know about farming, Trent & Trever Harp, and Connor Fennessy; and mother-in-law, Betty Diedrick.
She is preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Fredrick Diedrick; and brother-in-law, Dennis Diedrick.
Funeral Services and interment are private.
Memorial Contributions in her name should be directed to St. John's UCC, c/o Diedrick Family, 10812 Bonnie Brae St., Huntley, IL 60142.
Information (847)683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Northwest Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.