Services
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of All Saints
5800 State Park Rd
Fox Lake, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of All Saints
5800 State Park Rd
Fox Lake, IL
Sheila Kerry


1930 - 2019
Sheila Kerry Obituary
Sheila Kerry

Born: October 31, 1930

Died: July 19, 2019

Sheila Kerry, age 88, of Spring Grove passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Wauconda Care. She was born October 31, 1930 in Yorkshire, England to Willie and Gladys (Binder) Jagger. Born in England, Sheila came to the United States in 1957. She was a loving Mom, Granny, and Great-Granny. Sheila enjoyed baking, crocheting and was a great seamstress. She was a member of Memory Makers and worked closely with Senior Services in McHenry. Sheila was active in storytelling and especially enjoyed attending festivals with storyteller Jim May.

She is survived by three children, Colleen (Ronald) Voll, Stephen (Charlene) Kerry, Alanna (Joseph) Talles; grandchildren, Kevin and Patrick Morris, Ryan (Kevin) Myers, Devin, Arielle, and Cody Kerry, Shannon, Drake (Angela) Talles; great-grandchildren, Rowan, Baby M, Jade, Mason, and Baby T.; a brother, Ronald (Tootsie) Staples; many nieces and nephews; and best friend and former sister-in-law, Mary Howard.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Dennis; and a sister, Elaine.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family for a Memorial visitation on August 17, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the 1:30 p.m. Memorial service at Evangelical Lutheran Church of All Saints, 5800 State Park Rd, Fox Lake, IL 60020.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
