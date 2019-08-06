|
|
Sheila Lynn Benbennick
Born: January 4, 1988, in Barrington, IL
Died: August 3, 2019; in South Elgin, IL
Sheila Lynn Benbennick, age 31, of Crystal Lake, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 3, 2019, in S. Elgin. Sheila was born on January 4, 1988, the daughter of James T. Benbennick and Lauren Kerr.
Sheila was a member of the 58th Avenue Baptist Church in Cicero. She was very creative and enjoyed shopping and drawing. Sheila loved life and her happiest moments were spent with her precious daughter Bianca. Bianca will always remember their fun times, like going to Chuck E. Cheese and various different places. Above all, Bianca will always remember the love she shared with her mom and all the special times they spent together.
Sheila is survived by her loving daughter, Bianca Arteaga; her parents: James (Kathy Gruszecki) Benbennick and Lauren Kerr; brother: Matthew Benbennick; and Bianca's father: Ed Arteaga. She is further survived by her uncle and aunts: Richard Benbennick, Mary Benbennick and Monica Ott; and cousins: John and Leslie.
In addition to her grandparents: John and Joyce Kerr and James H. and Norma Benbennick, Sheila was preceded in death by her aunt, Lisa Kozak.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4 P.M. - 7 P.M., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Visitation will continue at Colonial Funeral Home on Friday morning, August 9, 2019, from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the Funeral Service at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be in Crystal Lake Memorial Park.
Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the Benbennick family with arrangements.
For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 6, 2019