Shelby J. Reese
Born: July 16, 1939; in Canton, IL
Died: September 28, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Shelby J. Reese, (nee Dunivant), age 81 of McHenry passed away at Bickford of Crystal Lake (IL) on Monday, September 28, 2020, after a long fight against dementia.
Shelby was born on July 16, 1939 in Canton, IL to the late Alan and Helen Dunivant (nee Largent).
She was a 1957 graduate and valedictorian of Wethersfield High School, Kewanee. IL and was an honors graduate of Western Illinois University, Macomb in 1961. Shelby was president of Sigma Kappa sorority at WIU and Kappa Sigma Kappa Greek Ball Queen. Shelby taught physical education for five years at Niles Township High School East, Skokie, IL. After taking time off to raise her children, she returned to work in Des Plaines Elementary District 62, first as a department secretary, then a building principal's secretary, secretary to the district business manager and finally as administrative assistant to the district superintendent and school board secretary.
She was quietly accomplished and orchestrated most everything behind the scenes. She was a master organizer, fixer, supporter and care giver to all those who knew her. She would not describe herself as creative but to those who knew her ability to figure things out, we would say otherwise. She hated cooking but was good at it. She enjoyed gardening, her beautiful home and property in McHenry, spending time with family and friends and of course, cleaning. She lived a simple but happy and fulfilling life.
As a grandmother, Shelby was a master. She could play with the kids for hours at any crazy game they came up with. She created traditional grandma memories like baking cookies and fort building. Grandma Shelby was their #1 fan at their sporting events and although normally soft spoken, she sure wasn't when it came to her favorite players.
Shelby is a beautiful soul with not a negative word to be said about anyone. She could hold confidences and impacted many people along the way with her steady hand and compassionate words.
Shelby is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ken; daughters, Jennifer Reese Dorsch (Gene) of Scottsdale, AZ and Jodi Reese Minkler (Robert) of St. Louis, MO. and four grandchildren: Sarah Dorsch, Jeffrey Dorsch, Reese Minkler and Katie Minkler. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother June.
Memorial Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry IL 60050. Interment will be private.
For the safety of the family and the guest, everyone is required to wear a mask at all times while in the building, and must follow social distancing protocol.
The family would like to express a sincere appreciation for the wonderful help and care given by the memory care staff at Bickford of Crystal Lake (IL) and Transitions hospice. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
of Illinois (www.alz.org/illinois
- scroll down to Donate).
For more information contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com