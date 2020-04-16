SHELBY J. ROESSLEIN (ALLEN) Born: September 6, 1937; in Hampshire, IL Died: April 6, 2020; in Monroe, WI Shelby Jean Roesslein (Allen), 82, formerly of Hampshire, IL, passed away on April 6, 2020 in Monroe, WI. Shelby was born in Hampshire, IL on September 6, 1937 to David and Vern (Van Dusen) Allen. Shelby attended elementary school at the Doty one room country schoolhouse and graduated from Hampshire High School in 1955. She married the love of her life Keith F. Roesslein on October 23, 1955. They were married for almost 65 years. The couple farmed side by side for more than 50 years. Shelby was very proud of her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren who she absolutely adored. Never one to sit still, Shelby enjoyed hard work, playing the accordion, an avid baker, and keeping an immaculate lawn and garden. She was very active with the Green County Ag Chest baking cream puffs and mentoring young women in the Green County Dairy Queen program for many years. She is survived by her husband, Keith; her children, Kay (Randy) Pinnow, Brian (Barbara) Roesslein, and Ronald (Janis) Roesslein; her 12 grandchildren, Crystal Pence, Kellie Jo Roesslein, Debra (Brad) Clark, Sarah Roesslein, Lucas Roesslein, Sherry (Johnny) Gertsch, Samantha Roesslein, Joshua Roesslein, Rachel Roesslein, Brianna Roesslein, Maegan Roesslein, and Maeci Roesslein; 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; sisters, Barbara Deitz and Viole Bishop; sisters-in-law, Harriet Allen and Nancy Allen; brother-in-law Gordon (Barbara) Roesslein; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son Clinton; infant grandson Mark; and siblings, David Jr., LaRene, Doris, Leo, and Maurice. Services and burial will be held at a later date to be determined. Cremation rites have been accorded by the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus, WI, who is assisting the family.

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 16, 2020.