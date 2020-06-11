Sheldon Earley
Sheldon Earley, age 73, of McHenry, Illinois, died suddenly on June 7, 2020 at his home.
Although he was a deep thinker and a reserved homebody, it wouldn't take anyone long to figure out a few key things about Sheldon "Butch" Earley. First of all, he was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. You might have known this from the first moment you met him, with his firm handshake and his USAF baseball cap. You might have also noticed his attention to detail as he perfected the latest bookshelf in his woodworking studio. Or, maybe it was simply his strong work ethic, his punctuality, or the way he kept his lawn meticulous. If you spent some time with him and somehow didn't catch on to his military service, maybe, as he was driving away in his Ford - and it was always a Ford - you might have noticed his license plate, proudly proclaiming him a Vietnam Veteran.
Born on a family farm in Ohio and raised on another in Malden, in northern Illinois, where he attended a small schoolhouse, Butch learned the value of hard work. His dad taught him how to fix just about anything, a skill that would help him for the rest of his life. Being raised on a farm that grew corn and soybeans for commercial use propelled him to study agriculture at the University of Illinois, but when the Vietnam War began to escalate, he felt the call to serve his country and promptly enlisted in the United States Air Force. When Butch enlisted in the Air Force, his aptitude tests indicated a sharp young man with superior math and reasoning skills, which landed him directly in the 6994th Security Squadron, where he worked on classified projects. It wasn't until fairly recently, when his work was declassified, that his family found out that his job in Vietnam from 1966 to 1970 involved maintaining radar and espionage equipment, making sure it remained functional during missions. During his time in Vietnam, he developed a real affinity for the country and its people, choosing to live off-base so he could immerse himself in Vietnamese life and culture. This time in Vietnam also inspired what Butch considered the pinnacle of his woodworking hobby, a deck he built by hand which featured ornate Oriental-style railings and decorative elements.
Upon returning home from Vietnam, Butch wasn't shy about his role overseas, even at a time when military service wasn't popular. He didn't care. He was extremely proud of his service, even though for most of his life he couldn't, and wouldn't, breach security to talk about what he did. Butch carried this pride throughout his whole life. After all, the 6994th Security Squadron is still the most highly decorated squadron in the history of the current 16th Air Force and all of its predecessor organizations.
Whether due to his early farm life or his time in the military, Butch developed a strong work ethic. When he settled down back in the U.S., his specialized skills landed him a job at DC Rae Corporation, where he worked for 45 years as manager of Quality Assurance and Quality Control in the engineering lab. This job suited his training and temperament perfectly. In fact, upon his retirement, because of his unique dual skillset, the company asked him to continue to stay on part-time. Meanwhile, as part-owner of the Riverside Pub, he could often be found running errands or doing landscaping on the large lot. Even at home, he was often busy, riding his lawn tractor, tinkering on some gadget, taking care of the pool, or cooking BBQ.
But it wasn't all work and no play for Butch. He also enjoyed the finer things in life. He could often be found at the table reading a hardcover book featuring the names of authors such as Tom Clancy or Clive Cussler. Always a tech guy, he eventually graduated to a Kindle stuffed with mysteries and thrillers, so he didn't have to lug those big books around. When he was done reading, he would watch TV Westerns, The History Channel, or The Military Channel, while enjoying some fine cuisine, anything with bacon and a Coke, or maybe some cheese curds his daughter Jennifer had brought over. He was a meat and potatoes sort of guy. Well, meat anyway. Especially bacon. And then maybe he'd top his meal off with some ice cream for dessert, and more Coke. In the evening, he might even spice it up a bit and add a little rum to that Coke. He had an affinity for Coke the same way he did vehicles: he would never touch a Pepsi, he would only drink Coke.
One aspect of Butch's life that runs through all of his passions is a deep connection to other people. He would always welcome friends and family over to socialize. When he was out shopping for a new gadget to play with, he would often strike up conversations with other shoppers or salespeople. He would often come around to Riverside Pub to chat up the patrons or to help collect food and travel items to donate to veterans. And, of course, he always loved it when Jennifer brought his granddaughter Abigail to visit so he could shower Abigail with new toys for the pool in which she loved to swim. Even his travel interests seemed to revolve around people and experiencing other cultures. When his daughter was young, Butch would take her on elaborate camping trips, and together they explored the United States. Later, he and Beverly went to St. Lucia to be married, and they explored the Caribbean. Then, they visited New Orleans, it was the vibrant atmosphere, with all the crowds and culture, that caught his attention. He enjoyed walking around and interacting with the people of the Big Easy, an experience that even sparked an interest in going to Paris, where he hoped to explore a bit of France. He and Beverly even had plans to return to Vietnam because Butch wanted to revisit the country which had shaped his young life.
Butch's deep connection with other people had some competition, though, when it came to his dogs. For example, everyone remembers his incredible connection with Toby, the Westie terrier, who helped Butch through some difficult times. His incredible affection for all the dogs in his life was evident to anyone who came to visit, and everyone knew that they basically had him wrapped around their paws. He would do anything for his canine companions, and they brought untold joy to his life.
There is no doubt that Butch's passion for life and his deep sense of curiosity, paired with his tireless compassion, improved every life he touched, whether canine or human.
Butch is survived by his wife Beverly Earley; daughter Jennifer (Allen) Schultz; Granddaughter Abigail Schultz; sisters Diana Jensen, Elaine Kennicott, and Lillian Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday June 12, 2020 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory (3700 Charles J Miller Road McHenry IL 60050), with a brief service at 7pm per current dept of health guidelines there are only 10 people allowed in our chapel at any given time, including immediate family, so those wishing to come pay respects will be asked to wear a mask. There will be no long term congregating in the building or parking lot.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to TLS Vets in McHenry.
For more information, contact Justen Funeral Home and Crematory in McHenry at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Butch on his tribute wall.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.