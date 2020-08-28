Sheri Mysliwiec
Born: April 18, 1959
Died: August 23, 2020
Sheri Mysliwiec, 61 passed away August 23, 2020 at her home in Woodstock IL surrounded by her family. She suffered from a rare form of Early Onset Alzheimer's called Posterior Cortical Atrophy.
Sheri was born on April 18, 1959, the oldest of 5 siblings born to Allen and Nancy Israel. She grew up in Lake Killarney, where she created the most amazing memories and friendships. She attended Cary Grove High school and married her high school sweetheart, Dean Mysliwiec. The class of 1977's prom queen and king, homecoming king and queen, and cutest couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this past July. They are the definition of soulmates.
Sheri worked at Coilcraft in Cary before retiring after 40 years. She was also a personal trainer, she was always passionate about fitness and being active. Her dogs were her world and taking them on walks was her favorite thing to do. She enjoyed her time as a volunteer at Young at Heart Senior Pet Adoptions, she never met a dog she didn't want to rescue. Sheri loved the beach, hiking, kayaking, riding her bike, skiing and family vacations. She woke up every morning hoping for sunshine, as she wanted to spend all of her time outside. Sheri loved flowers and taught us to stop and enjoy every single one. Sheri was a die hard Cubs and Blackhawks fan, we're grateful she got to see a World Series win! She was creative, generous, kind and had the most beautiful energy and soul. Her smile and laugh were contagious, her family is grateful they were able to see her smile until the end. She was the best wife, mom and supporter of her daughters. There truly aren't words to describe how loved she was, her family is not just biased she actually was the very best.
She is survived by her husband Dean Mysliwiec; her daughters Whitney (Jeremy Bauer) Mysliwiec and Deana Mysliwiec; her mother Nancy Israel; her 4 siblings, Terri, Paul, Dorine & Eric; her in-laws; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, neices and nephews, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Allen Israel.
Sheri knew her fate when diagnosed with Alzheimer's and she participated in a research study at Mayo Clinic in hopes that with her help someday others will not have to experience this horrible disease. In her last act of selflessness her brain tissue has been donated to the study, hopefully someday there will be life without Alzheimer's. Arrangements entrusted to Cardinal Funeral Home Crystal Lake. Cardinalfuneral.com
Due to Covid a private outdoor memorial will be held.
Please make donations to :
Women's Alzheimer's Movement https://thewomensalzheimersmovement.org
Young at Heart Senior Pet Adoptions https://www.adoptaseniorpet.com
Helping Paws Animal Shelter