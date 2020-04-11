|
Sheryl J. O'Donnell
Born: June 21, 1944
Died: April 9, 2020
Sheryl J. O'Donnell was born June 21, 1944 in Sikeston, MO. She passed away peacefully April 9, 2020.
Sheryl was grant writer for Home of the Sparrow and Turning Point, serving McHenry County for nearly 20 years. She was raised in Benton Harbor, MI and resided in the Crystal Lake area for over 30 years.
Sheryl is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Art) St. Amand, and Aaron (Sarah) Schadt; step children, Patrick (Mary) O'Donnell, Kelly (Stephen) Van Goethem, and Michael O'Donnell; grandchildren, Abby, Callie, Patrick James, Lauren, Stephanie, Michael Jr., and Rileigh; and brother, Gary (Sheri) Warren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis O'Donnell, brother, Larry Warren, step son, Kevin O'Donnell, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Home of the Sparrow, Crystal Lake, www.hosparrow.org
Immediate services will be private and a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to leave condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 11, 2020