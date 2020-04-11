Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryl O;Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryl J. O;Donnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheryl J. O;Donnell Obituary
Sheryl J. O'Donnell

Born: June 21, 1944

Died: April 9, 2020

Sheryl J. O'Donnell was born June 21, 1944 in Sikeston, MO. She passed away peacefully April 9, 2020.

Sheryl was grant writer for Home of the Sparrow and Turning Point, serving McHenry County for nearly 20 years. She was raised in Benton Harbor, MI and resided in the Crystal Lake area for over 30 years.

Sheryl is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Art) St. Amand, and Aaron (Sarah) Schadt; step children, Patrick (Mary) O'Donnell, Kelly (Stephen) Van Goethem, and Michael O'Donnell; grandchildren, Abby, Callie, Patrick James, Lauren, Stephanie, Michael Jr., and Rileigh; and brother, Gary (Sheri) Warren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis O'Donnell, brother, Larry Warren, step son, Kevin O'Donnell, and her parents.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Home of the Sparrow, Crystal Lake, www.hosparrow.org

Immediate services will be private and a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to leave condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -