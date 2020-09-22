Shirley Ann Creel Provenzano



Born: July 2, 1937



Died: September 11, 2020



Shirley was born near Hattiesburg, Mississippi to Artis Tencel Creel and Laverne (Tomaske) Creel on July 2, 1937. She passed peacefully from her home to paradise on September 11, 2020.



She spent her earliest years between Mississippi and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, finally settling in the McHenry area.



It is not common to meet a person as generous, loving, and beautiful both inside and out. Gentle yet firm, soft yet tough. Her energy was endless and she worked hard at every task. She never hesitated to help anyone at any time.



She was fearless, it was her instinct to jump in and rescue when needed.



Shirley was always health conscious and enjoyed long nature walks in the park. She was creative, artistic, and her sense of fashion was something to be envied. Always cool, always classy. Above all she enjoyed time with her family. Shirley will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.



Her deep faith never waned throughout her life. She was always positive and able to find the humor in most any situation. Shirley found joy in children, music and those lucky enough to know her. She had endless love for her family.



Her empathy and compassion were truly spiritual. She simply emulated goodness with a humble heart.



She missed her siblings and father greatly, what a joyous reunion they are having!



Shirley is survived by her husband of 26 years Michael Provenzano; children; Roxanne Olson, Autumn (Mark) Carew, Monte Shawn Hager, Dove Daniel Lopez, Holly Hager, Heidi (Alex) Wekerle, Valli (Pat) Arber and Heather Hager; 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; siblings; Rachel Creel, Lesley Nelson and Angie Hollingsworth. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Vernell (Tippy) Foley and Roxanne Hawkins and brothers Artis (Bunny) Creel and Rocklyn Creel.



The celebration of Shirley's life will be held on September, 27 at McHenry Country Club. Immediate family gathering 2-4p other beloved friends and family 4p.





