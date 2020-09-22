1/1
Shirley Ann Creel Provenzano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Creel Provenzano

Born: July 2, 1937

Died: September 11, 2020

Shirley was born near Hattiesburg, Mississippi to Artis Tencel Creel and Laverne (Tomaske) Creel on July 2, 1937. She passed peacefully from her home to paradise on September 11, 2020.

She spent her earliest years between Mississippi and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, finally settling in the McHenry area.

It is not common to meet a person as generous, loving, and beautiful both inside and out. Gentle yet firm, soft yet tough. Her energy was endless and she worked hard at every task. She never hesitated to help anyone at any time.

She was fearless, it was her instinct to jump in and rescue when needed.

Shirley was always health conscious and enjoyed long nature walks in the park. She was creative, artistic, and her sense of fashion was something to be envied. Always cool, always classy. Above all she enjoyed time with her family. Shirley will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Her deep faith never waned throughout her life. She was always positive and able to find the humor in most any situation. Shirley found joy in children, music and those lucky enough to know her. She had endless love for her family.

Her empathy and compassion were truly spiritual. She simply emulated goodness with a humble heart.

She missed her siblings and father greatly, what a joyous reunion they are having!

Shirley is survived by her husband of 26 years Michael Provenzano; children; Roxanne Olson, Autumn (Mark) Carew, Monte Shawn Hager, Dove Daniel Lopez, Holly Hager, Heidi (Alex) Wekerle, Valli (Pat) Arber and Heather Hager; 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; siblings; Rachel Creel, Lesley Nelson and Angie Hollingsworth. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Vernell (Tippy) Foley and Roxanne Hawkins and brothers Artis (Bunny) Creel and Rocklyn Creel.

The celebration of Shirley's life will be held on September, 27 at McHenry Country Club. Immediate family gathering 2-4p other beloved friends and family 4p.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved