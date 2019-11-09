|
|
Shirley B. Harms
Born: May 15, 1925; in Wheeling Township, IL
Died: November 7, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Shirley B. Harms passed away peacefully November 7 at home with her family at her side at the age of 94. She was born May 15, 1925 in Wheeling Township to George and Elizabeth Bartman. She married LeRoy W Harms at St Mary's of Buffalo Grove on January 19, 1946. She was a resident of McHenry for 70 years.
She was ahead of the times as an independent professional business woman. She founded Harms Farm in 1962 to keep her kids occupied. Later she was a partner in Countryside Flower Shop and Nursery. She was an owner of Mickey's Vienna in Island Lake. She founded Harms Accounting, was, an active member of the Independent Accountants Association of Illinois, a member of the McHenry BPW, a 4H club leader and member of St Patrick's Parish Council. And later a member of The Church of Holy Apostles.
She was an avid basketball fan cheering on her Chicago Bulls. She spent many hours sewing and crocheting while watching any basketball game. She loved having the entire family for dinner.
Shirley was survived by 7 children, Richard (Lori) Harms, Patricia (the late Richard) Kattner, Mary (Robert) Walker, Kathleen Krysiak, Dennis (Theresa) Harms, Kristine (Daniel) Krysiak, Timothy (Sharon) Harms, 21 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy W Harms, Brother Robert (Marian) Bartman, and Son-in-law Richard Kattner.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1pm to 6pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry and will continue on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 9am to 10am at Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Rd. McHenry. Funeral Mass will begin at 10am. Interment will be in Buffalo Grove at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Donations in Shirley Harms name can be made to Lambs Farm Development Department, 14245 W. Rockland Rd. Libertyville, Il. 60048
For more information, please call (815)385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 9, 2019