Shirley Halik
Born: August 29, 1943; in Chicago, IL
Died: April 9, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Shirley Halik, 76, of McHenry passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at JourneyCare in Barrington.
She was born August 29, 1943 in Chicago to Joseph and Julia. On May 5, 1962, she married her devoted husband Andrew.
Shirley was a loving mother, and grandmother. She was a strong woman who always put her family and friends' needs before her own. She enjoyed knitting and even made baby blankets, not just for her own family but for friends and neighbors as well. She also enjoyed reading novels, watching movies and spending time at the lake. At Christmas and Easter, the family always looked forward to Shirley's amazing holiday dinners.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Andrew, her four children: Rick (Melodie) Halik, Joe (Linda) Halik, Sherri (Rob) Leo, and Nick (Lindsey) Halik, four grandchildren: Lindsay, Garret, Emily, and Chloe Halik, and her sister Judy.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held at The Church of Holy Apostles in McHenry at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Shirley's name to The Church of Holy Apostles in McHenry as well.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 11, 2020