Shirley J. Schweder
Born: April 20, 1938
Died: October 6, 2020
MCHENRY – Shirley Jeanne Schweder, age 82, of Cape Coral, Florida, formerly of McHenry, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, October 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born April 20, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Howard and Marjorie Diedrichs. On November 24, 1956, she married the love of her life, Theodore Schweder in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Chicago. Theodore preceded Shirley in death on January 30, 2017, after 60 years of marriage.
Shirley enjoyed sewing, quilting, working with her flowers and doing yard work. More than anything, Shirley loved her family, and was most proud of being a mom, grandma and great-grandma. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and all that knew her.
Shirley is survived by her loving children, Gary (Cynthia) Schweder of McHenry, Paul (Karin) Schweder of Cape Coral, Florida, James (Brenda) Schweder of Sahuarita, Arizona, and Lori (Mike) Mazrin of McHenry; grandchildren, Gary (Emily) Schweder, Jake (Natosha) Schweder, Sarah (Kyle) Kanzler, Nicki (Rafael) Perez, Joshua (Janine) Mazrin, Teddy (fiancée - Jenna Wallner) Mazrin, Michael Mazrin, James Schweder, and Liam Schweder; and great-grandchildren, Bella, Maddy and Lianna Perez, Aurelia, Maci Rose, and Wesley Schweder, Lois Schweder, and Lilyan Kanzler.
In addition to her parents, Howard and Marjorie Diedrichs, and husband Theodore, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Teddy Schweder Jr.; brother, Howard; and sister, Patricia.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Mass will be held at 11 a.m.. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3500 Washington Street, McHenry. Interment will follow the mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.