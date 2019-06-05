Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
Largo, FL
Born: December 30, 1928; in Urbana-Champaign, IL

Died: May 17, 2019; in Madeira Beach, FL

Shirley Louise Wisted, age 90, of Madeira Beach, Florida, passed away in May 17, 2019, at her home. She was born in Urbana-Champaign, IL. On December 30, 1928, to the late Maurice and Sylvia Browne. Shirley and her husband were long time owners of Wisted's Supermarket in Marengo, Woodstock & Huntley, Illinois.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harold E. Wisted, her son, Mark Wisted and wife Teresa, her daughter, Susanne Marsh, grandchildren Alexandria Marsh and husband, Devin Sullivan, Simon Marsh and Sabrina Marsh.

A memorial Service will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Largo, FL. followed by a Celebration of Life at Boca Ciega Point in Madeira Beach, FL. on Saturday, Jun 8. beginning at 3:00pm.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 5, 2019
