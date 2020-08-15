1/1
Shirley M. Becker
1938 - 2020
Shirley M. Becker

Born: September 21, 1938

Died: April 5, 2020

Shirley M. Becker, R.N. age 81, of Marengo formerly of Huntley and a former many year resident of East Dundee passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home.

Shirley was born in Elgin on September 21, 1938 and was one of 5 daughters born to the late Lawrence and Dolores A. ( nee McCarthy ) Selzer. On February 27, 1960 she married Charles F. "Charlie" Becker. Charlie preceded Shirley in death on February 3, 2008 after 48 years of marriage. Shirley was a 1956 graduate of Dundee Community High School and a graduate of St. Joseph Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Aurora. Shirley had worked in healthcare all of her professional career. Most of which was spent in private practices. Prior to retirement, Shirley had worked along side her son Brett in the running and managing his medical practice for 25 years. Shirley was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marengo and a former many year member of St. Mary Church in Huntley and St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee. Shirley was involved with the Bereavement Ministry at Sacred Heart in Marengo and an avid supporter of the Marengo Food Pantry.

Survivors include her children; Brett C. (Jennifer) Becker, DPM, Bonita (Ed) Pankau, and Brian (Jennifer) Becker, PhD. 7 wonderful grandchildren whom she adored: Douglas, Eric and Amy Becker; Gregory and Lisa Pankau, and Brendin and Brianna Becker. Other survivors her beloved friend and longtime companion; George Tures as well as many friends.

Family and Friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 323 N. Taylor Street in Marengo with Rev. William Antillon, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at the Algonquin Cemetery, Algonquin. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to either The Wounded Warrior Project, The Disabled Veterans or The Marengo Food Pantry. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com

For information, please call 847-426-3436


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
