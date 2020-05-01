Shirley M. Dhamer
Born: March 14, 1937; in Elgin, IL
Died: April 27, 2020; in Huntley, IL
Shirley M. Dhamer, 83, of Huntley passed away Monday afternoon, April 27, 2020, at Northwestern Hospital in Huntley.
She was born March 14, 1937, in Elgin the daughter of Arthur and Lillian (Sauer) Rosenthal. Shirley was a member of the 1955 Class of Dundee High School. She worked as a cashier at Shuett's grocery store in Dundee. She married James C. Dhamer on October 12, 1957, at St. Catherine of Sienna in Dundee and lived in Sleepy Hollow. In 1963 they purchased the horse farm on E. Main St. in Huntley. Shirley worked at the Eagle Food Store in Elgin for 37 years retiring in 2001. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntley, a Eucharistic Minister & usher for many years, founding member of St. Mary's Senior Club, the Huntley Senior Citizens, and NOLAS Widows Group. As the former mayor's wife, Shirley was always supportive of her community and interested in Village politics. She loved to decorate and loved her many collections.
Surviving are her children, Michael (Patty), James (Laurie), and Jacki (Jeff) Hedgepath; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Lou (Michael) Roesler; brothers, Bruce (Becky) Rosenthal, Verne (Eileen) Rosenthal, and Bill (Joan) Hoffman.
She is preceded in death by her parents, step-father, George Hoffman; husband, James on November 25, 1999; granddaughter, Kimberly Hedgepath Ewers; and sister, LoAnn (Dick) Donkel.
Mass will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Huntley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to the Grafton Twp. Food Pantry.
Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in Northwest Herald from May 1 to May 2, 2020.