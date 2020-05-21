Shirley M. Truex
Shirley M. Truex

Born: April 30, 1934

Died: May 18, 2020

Shirley M. Truex, 86, of Huntley, died peacefully May 18, 2020.

A private family funeral Mass will be celebrated. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to a charity of one's choice. Everyone is encouraged to leave a message or share of memory of Shirley a www.defiorefuneral.com

Shirley was born April 30, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Elbert and Helen Serig. On July 21, 1961 she married Gary Lee Truex. She worked as a school teacher until her retirement. She was a member of the American Association of University Women, the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, a member of St. Mary Church and St. Mary Senior Club as well as a member of the Sun City Garden Club. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Gregory (Eleanor) Truex, Deidre (David) Arnold and by her grandchildren, Laura, Robert, John, Caroline, Bradley and Elizabeth. She is also survived by her brother, Dale (Nicolette) Serig.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Norlene and by her husband.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772.



Published in Northwest Herald on May 21, 2020.
