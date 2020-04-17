Shirley May Book Born: May 23, 1925; in Roxana, IL Died: April 14, 2020; in Rockford, IL Shirley May Book, 94 passed to heaven April 14, 2020 at Bickford House in Rockford, IL. She was born May 23, 1925 in Roxana, IL, to Eugene and Violet (Brzezinski) Fritz. Shirley spent her early years in Wood River, IL and moved to Harvard as a young child graduating from Harvard High School in 1943 and University of Wisconsin in 1947. She was a Home Economics Teacher at Grant High School in Fox Lake, IL until her marriage to James Book in Harvard on June 9, 1951. Shirley loved being a farm wife and dedicated her life to her family and God. Shirley enjoyed her vegetable and rose gardens, was a gifted seamstress and prepared many delicious meals and desserts. She was an animal lover, especially her beloved dog Rusty. Shirley was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and resident of Harvard until she moved to Bickford House in Rockford in 2012. Shirley and Jim proudly raised 5 children: Lynda (Bill) Brenner of Roscoe, Mike (Jill) of Woodstock, Randy (Elaine) of Cherry Valley, Ken (Mimi) of Harvard, and Dale (Rose) of Downers Grove. She was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way. Shirley and Jim enjoyed spending time in Mesa, AZ and traveled the world. Together they golfed and searched for garage sale treasures. But most of all she loved time spent with her family. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Jim in 1991, her parents Eugene and Violet and her siblings Bob and Geraldine. Shirley is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A private funeral service and burial will be held for the immediate family only, and a memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Memorials may be sent to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harvard, and Northern Illinois Hospice in Rockford, IL. A special thanks to Bickford House in Rockford for the kind and compassionate care provided to our mom, especially Sandy, Sara, and Souk. Call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home for info at 815-943-5400.

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 17, 2020.