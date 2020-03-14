|
Shirley R. Moy
Born: January 28, 1929; in Peoria, IL
Died: March 12, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Shirley R. Moy, age 91, of McHenry, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Alden Terrace of McHenry, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 28, 1929 in Peoria to John and Martha (Stanley) Ozier. She married Mun Moy on Sept. 25, 1945 in Chicago.
Before moving to McHenry, Shirley was employed in the office of Bell & Howell in Chicago for over 30 years. She enjoyed reading, bingo, arts and crafts, and doing puzzles in her leisure time.
Survivors include they children, Sandy (Allen) Miller, Sharon Moy, and Sherlene (Michael) Maloy; nine grandchildren, Jason (Laura) Renguso, Justin Renguso, Wesley Renguso, Ryne (Aye) Lazar, Zachary Lazar, Kerry Maloy, Kevin (Shannon) Maloy, Jennifer (Bretton) Woods, and Brent Maloy; 11 great-grandchildren (with another on the way); and her dear friend, Irene Lancioni.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mun, on November 25, 2000; and two sons, Keelum and Billy, both in infancy.
Friends may visit with her family from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, her family suggests memorials to benefit JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington to the JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share memories of Shirley on her tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 14, 2020