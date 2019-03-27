Shirley R. Schaid



Born: August 13, 1924; in Genoa City, WI



Died: March 24, 2019; in Harvard, IL



Shirley R. Schaid, 94, of Hebron, IL, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Mercy Harvard Care Center, Harvard, IL.



She was born in Genoa City, WI on August 13, 1924, a daughter of the late Ralph and Cecil (Newmeyer) Trimble. She was a graduate of Genoa City High School in 1942. She was married to Elmer Schaid on December 4, 1944, in Missouri and he passed away April 22, 2011. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Woodstock, IL. She loved gardening, cooking, baking, sewing and crossword and picture puzzles.



Shirley is survived by a daughter, Kathy (Albert) Schuett, of Nekoosa, WI; five sons Jim (Kathy) Schaid, of Crystal Lake, IL; Steve (Charlotte) Schaid, of Hebron, IL; Keith (Mary Rudder) Schaid, of Woodstock, IL; Mark (the late Elizabeth) Schaid, of Hebron; Ken (LeeAnne) Schaid, of Hebron, IL; 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis Smith, of Hebron, IL; Jackie Natzke, of Kenosha, WI and a brother, Raymond Trimble, of KY.



She was preceded by several sisters and brothers.



Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 312 Lincoln Ave, Woodstock, IL with the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Linn-Hebron Cemetery in Hebron, IL.



Family request donations to Mercyhealth Harvard Home Care Center in Harvard, IL.



For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 27, 2019