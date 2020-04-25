Stacey E. Trost Born: June 8, 1956; in Elgin, IL Died: April 17, 2020; in Barrington, IL Stacey E. Trost (Lindskoog) age 63, of Lake in the Hills, Illinois passed away on April 17, 2020 at JourneyCare in Barrington, Illinois with her loving family at her side. She was born in Elgin, Illinois on June 8, 1956 to Carl and Betty (Goodman) Lindskoog. She is survived by her sons, Jason (Marla) Trost and Tim (Angela) Trost, her grandchildren, Grace and Jude; her brother Jeff (Cindy) Lindskoog. Stacey was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Trost last June of 2019. Stacey was an animal lover who rescued many animals over the years. She was a member of the Bonnie Dundee golf league and she also enjoyed golfing with her boys every summer. Stacey loved the warm weather and sunshine which reflected in her personality; where she went, laughter followed. A Life Celebration gathering for Stacey is being planned for June of this year. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Stacey's honor to the World Wildlife Fund, ASPCA or to your local favorite animal shelter or animal charity would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be directed to her family by visiting www.willowfh.com Arrangements are under the care of Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Algonquin. Info: (847) 458-1700
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 25, 2020.