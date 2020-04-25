Stacey E. Trost
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stacey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stacey E. Trost Born: June 8, 1956; in Elgin, IL Died: April 17, 2020; in Barrington, IL Stacey E. Trost (Lindskoog) age 63, of Lake in the Hills, Illinois passed away on April 17, 2020 at JourneyCare in Barrington, Illinois with her loving family at her side. She was born in Elgin, Illinois on June 8, 1956 to Carl and Betty (Goodman) Lindskoog. She is survived by her sons, Jason (Marla) Trost and Tim (Angela) Trost, her grandchildren, Grace and Jude; her brother Jeff (Cindy) Lindskoog. Stacey was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Trost last June of 2019. Stacey was an animal lover who rescued many animals over the years. She was a member of the Bonnie Dundee golf league and she also enjoyed golfing with her boys every summer. Stacey loved the warm weather and sunshine which reflected in her personality; where she went, laughter followed. A Life Celebration gathering for Stacey is being planned for June of this year. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Stacey's honor to the World Wildlife Fund, ASPCA or to your local favorite animal shelter or animal charity would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be directed to her family by visiting www.willowfh.com Arrangements are under the care of Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Algonquin. Info: (847) 458-1700

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved