Stanley J. Pankiewicz III
Born: September 27, 1952; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 15th, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Stanley Joseph Pankiewicz III, 67, of McHenry, passed away peacefully at his home on May 15th, 2020. He was born in Chicago on September 27th, 1952, to Stanley Pankiewicz, Jr. and Joyce Marie (Slowinski) Pankiewicz.
A loving brother and uncle, Stanley was a simple man, a hard worker, dedicated and friendly. He always had a smile for everyone and thoroughly enjoyed every conversation that he ever had. He worked as a custodian at Libertyville High School for over 40 years and he was not ready to retire.
In his leisure time, he loved to go fishing, ride his motorcycle, attend community gatherings, celebrate holidays with the family, cheer on his favorite football team, the Chicago Bears, Sunday phone calls checking in with his loved ones, and taking his dogs for long walks.
Stanley is survived by his brother Lee (Kathleen) Pankiewicz, sister Sherry (Mike) Manning, his uncle Roy (Nancy) Slowinski, several nieces and nephews: Teresa, Mike, Kayla, Kaitlyn, Derrick, Brice, Kane, Sydney, Randy, and Patrick, as well as great nieces and nephews, many good friends and last but not least, his furry companion, Elsie.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, Stanley, Jr. and Joyce, and his sister, Susan Tecchio.
There will be a private viewing and funeral service on June 6th, 2020, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry followed by his burial at Ringwood Cemetery in Ringwood, Illinois.
The family will be streaming the services live for those who are not able to attend due to the pandemic or distance. Links to the livestream will be available here on the day of the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Stanley on his tribute wall.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 21, 2020.