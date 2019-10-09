Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Stanton A. Faitz


1939 - 2019
Stanton A. Faitz Obituary
Stanton A. Faitz

Born: July 12, 1939

Died: September 30, 2019

Stanton A. Faitz, age 80, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, September 30, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Stan was born on July 12, 1939 in Chicago, IL to E.K. and Harriet Faitz. He married Janet Barker on September 18th, 1965. Their 54th wedding anniversary was this year. Stanton spent 3 years active duty with the United States Army serving in both Turkey and Germany as well as 17 years with the Illinois National Guard. He was very proud of his service. He loved sailing, camping, horseback riding, and was very passionate about World War II history. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Faitz (nee Barker); loving daughter, Christine (Jim) Walter; and his cherished granddaughters, Julia and Lindsey.

Preceded in death by his parents, E.K. and Harriet Faitz; and brother, Karl Faitz.

A visitation for Stanton will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 10AM until the time of his memorial service at 12PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the U.S.O. and the .

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
