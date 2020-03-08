|
Stella Jane Neumann
Born: February 25, 1931
Died: March 4, 2020
Stella Jane Neumann from Huntley, IL, joined our Lord on March 4th, 2020. She was 89.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses, David Neumann (Diane), Mark Neumann (Sue), Connie Germundson (Rob), Ken Neumann (Jean), and Kathy Crook (Brian). She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and many other relatives.
She was the youngest of eight children born 2/25/1931 to Anton and Barbara (Watry) Karrels in Eagle, WI. She spent the majority of her life living in Wisconsin but also lived for 10 years in Colorado and 21 years in Huntley, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Kurt Neumann. She was also preceded in death by her second husband Sid Sampson.
She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother (GiGi). Duiring her career she worked as administrative and real estate professionals for about forty years. Her life was devoted to her family and her faith. Her amazing faith showed in her loving approach to life all those around her. She radiated God's love to many.
We will all miss the many jars of pickles each fall, the potato meat, the applesauce, the German potato salad, and especially the pecan rolls each Christmas! She loved to bake and provide special meals and parties for others. In her retirement years she loved to dance and play cards with her many friends. She had a special way of bringing love, friendship and laughter into many occasions. She will be greatly missed by all.
Stella was active in many senior activities at church and within the Sun City community. She co-led the square and round dance group there.
The funeral is on Friday March 13th at 3:00pm at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Gilberts, IL with visitation prior to the funeral starting at 1:00pm. A Celebration of Stella's Life gathering and dinner will be held shortly after the funeral at the Church. She will be laid to rest, next to her beloved husband Kurt, during a private burial service on March 14th at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Wayside, WI.
Memorials can be made to Donations or ProHealth Care's AnglesGrace Hospice Center in Waukesha, WI (prohealthcare.org)
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020