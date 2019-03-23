Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Willow Creek Church
100 South Main Street
Crystal Lake, IL
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Willow Creek Church
100 South Main Street
Crystal Lake, IL
Stephanie Ann Phillippi


1986 - 2019
Stephanie Ann Phillippi Obituary
Stephanie Ann Phillippi

Born: July 21, 1986

Died: March 6, 2019

Stephanie "Stephie" Ann Phillippi born July 21, 1986 age 32, died in Crystal Lake March 6, 2019.

Parents, mother, Hope (Robert) Koidahl, father, Christopher Phillippi, siblings, Megan (Paul) Dalby, Joshua Phillippi, Jennifer Phillippi; nephew, Wyatt Calloway; neices, Harper Dalby and Louanna Kelly.

Diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at 6 weeks old. Lived in Crystal Lake, went to Prairie Ridge and McHenry County College.

Services will be held at Willow Creek Church, 100 South Main Street in Crystal Lake on March 30, 2019. Visitation from 10:00am to 11:00am, service from 11:00am to 12:00pm.

Donations CF gofundme Bethesda, MD EIN 131930701.

Family is making a flower garden for our Angel Stephanie for anyone who would like to donate send to 1701 Sherman Blvd, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
