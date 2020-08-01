1/1
Stephen Anthony Gensch
1949 - 2020
Stephen Anthony Gensch

Born: June 18, 1949

Died: July 29, 2020

Stephen Anthony Gensch was called to be with the Lord July 29, 2020 at the age of 71.

He was born in New Berlin, WI on June 18, 1949 and lived a long and beautiful life filled with travel, business adventures, and family. He was a great collector and explored many hobbies throughout his life including motorcycles, photography, astronomy, and firearms. He craved knowledge and information and lived everyday investigating how things work. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock, IL and took great pride in welcoming others to the church. Steve will be remembered for his honesty, quick wit, and signature mischievous grin.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Selma Gensch and his father, Anthony Gensch. He is survived by his beloved brother, Tim, his loving wife, Cate, his children Richard, Paul, Ted, Tricia, Drew, and Devyn and 17 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5 from 9:00-10:30am at the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Avenue Woodstock, IL. Mass will follow at 11:00 at St. Mary Catholic Church 312 Lincoln Avenue, Woodstock.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

For more information, call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 815-338-1710.


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
AUG
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
