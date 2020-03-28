Northwest Herald Obituaries
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Stephen Edward Ladd


1948 - 2020
Stephen Edward Ladd Obituary
Stephen Edward Ladd

Born: December 16, 1948

Died: March 17, 2020

Stephen Edward Ladd (71) of Palm Harbor, Florida, died peacefully on March 17, 2020 from natural causes.

Stephen was born in Elgin, Illinois on December 16, 1948, to Roger and Yvonne (Bonny) Ladd. He was raised in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He graduated from Marian Central High School, and earned a degree in Political Science from St. Louis University. While living in Michigan and working for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, he completed his MBA.

Stephen and his wife Betty (Krueger) raised their three children in Rockford, Michigan. In 2000, Stephen and Betty moved to Palm Harbor, FL. Throughout his life he had passion for learning and a gift for teaching. Anyone who knew Stephen would have chosen him to be their lifeline on Who Wants to be a Millionaire. In his retirement he generously tutored and encouraged new immigrants in learning English and helping them attain US citizenship.

He is survived by Betty (Krueger) the love of his life. They were married for 47 years. His three children Patrick (Dawn), Tim (Alyssa) and Maureen Austin (Jeffrey) blessed him with nine grandchildren: Stephen, Beth, Allyson, Brooke, Ryan, Natalie, Jackson, Leah, and Silas. Stephen was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather. He cherished his relationship with Betty's parents Pete and Beatrice Krueger. He also was a kind and loving brother to Roger, Mary, Debra, Peggy and Kevin.

The family requests any memorials be sent to Autism Speaks. Org.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
