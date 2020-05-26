Stephen G. Spear
On May 20th, 2020, Stephen G. Spear, 80, died of natural causes in the comfort of his home and family. He is survived by his wife, Jeri, of 56 years, daughters Mindi and Missy, son Darren (Jennifer), and four grandchildren; Ethan, Madelyn, Nolan and Liam. Steve was a very caring husband, father and grandpa, expressing this through his soft spoken nature.
Steve was a dedicated 8th grade social studies teacher at Olson Junior High in Woodstock for 30 years. For 20 of those years, he eagerly toured Washington D.C. with his students, hoping to expand their knowledge and inspire a love of history. Steve also coached for District 200 at both the junior high and high school levels early in his career. Later on, he filled his days as a part-time employee at Ace Hardware in Woodstock, where he worked until 2018.
After family, came Steve's love of sports. He was an avid golfer, and if he wasn't out playing, you could find him attending tournaments or watching them on TV. He also loved the Bears and Cubs, and took several trips to Arizona for spring training. Steve took great pride in his golf achievements: two holes-in-one, induction into Western Illinois University's Athletic Hall of Fame and Morris Country Club's 1961 club champion.
One of Steve's fondest memories was the special day he celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary. He played a round of golf at his home course, Morris Country Club, and then spent the day with family honoring him and Jeri. Family and golf were guaranteed to bring a smile to his face.
A private burial for family will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made in Steve's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online donations can be made at www.stjude.org or by mail to: Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home assisted the family. You can leave condolences for the family at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 26, 2020.