Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN GNAT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN J. GNAT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STEPHEN J. GNAT Obituary
Stephen J. Gnat

Born: June 30, 1928

Died: June 3, 2019

Stephen J. Gnat, age 90 of Cary passed away June 3, 2019. He was born June 30, 1928 in Chicago the son of Louis and Catherine Gnat.

Stephen is survived by his children: Christine (Salvatore) Errera, Judy (Paul) Bouschard, Marianne (Joseph) Lurie and Angela (James) Winstead as well as 18 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a sister Genevieve Gnat. He is preceded in death by his wife Irene V. Gnat.

Stephen was very active at Ss. Peter & Paul Church having been a reader and usher for over 20 years.

There will be a visitation for Stephen on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, June 11th at 10:00 Am at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary and followed by burial at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Memorials would be appreciated to Ss. Peter & Paul Church.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
Download Now