Stephen M. Schultz
Born: February 17, 1950; in Joliet, IL
Died: September 6, 2019; in Lake Geneva, WI
Stephen M. Schultz, age 69, of Richmond, IL, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Mercy Walworth Hospital, Lake Geneva, WI.
He was born in Joliet, IL on February 17, 1950, a son of Geraldine J. (Breen) and the late Walter E.Schultz.
He was a graduate of Richmond-Burton High School in 1968.
He served in the U.S. Army from July 1970 to July 1972 as a Specialist 4th Class. He was a member of Paul C. Hoffman American Legion Post #253 in Richmond and the VFW.
He worked as an accomplished trim carpenter for 37 years retiring in 2005.
He was a former Little Leaguer, enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, Western movies, rebuilding and refinishing furniture.
Stephen is survived by his mother Geraldine; a sister, Janis Schultz, of Ingleside, IL; two brothers, David (Shelly) Schultz, of Johnsburg, IL; Gregory (Ann) Schultz, of Genoa City, WI; sister-in-law Kathy Schultz of McHenry plus two nieces and five nephews.
He was preceded by his father Walter E. and a brother Walter.
Memorial visitation will be Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St. Richmond with military honors to follow.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 10, 2019