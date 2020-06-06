Stephen McGrath Haugh
Stephen McGrath Haugh, of Crystal Lake, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Steve put himself through Quigley North High School in Chicago in preparation for the priesthood. He was advised that a teaching degree would be useful, so he put himself through Northern in 3 years. It was there he met Peggy and they were married in 1970.
He was a junior high teacher in Wauconda for 5 years. He worked as a bank teller at 1st Federal Savings (Citicorp) during the summer and was asked to work full time. He became a branch manager and Vice President. They encouraged him to leave early each day and pursue a law degree at Kent. Part way through they were taken over by Citicorp, so he got his juris doctor and went to work for the States Attorney. He later worked for Michael Poper's office and then opened his own law office in Harvard.
In his spare time he was very active in the Wauconda and Crystal Lake Lion's Club, the Wauconda Chamber of Commerce, the McHenry Jaycees, the St. Thomas Knights of Columbus, and volunteered at the food pantry.
He also served on the MCC board of trustees and was a precinct committeeman.
Steve is survived by his wife, Peggy; his two daughters, Kathy (David Scharrer) Haug and Laurie Burkhalter; his grandchildren, Ryan and Hunter Haug and Kailee and Kara Burkhalter; and brothers, Martin and James.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Edward and LaVerne Haugh; and his sister, Kathleen.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of the prayer service at 4 p.m. at Davenport FamilyFuneral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Stephen McGrath Haugh, of Crystal Lake, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Steve put himself through Quigley North High School in Chicago in preparation for the priesthood. He was advised that a teaching degree would be useful, so he put himself through Northern in 3 years. It was there he met Peggy and they were married in 1970.
He was a junior high teacher in Wauconda for 5 years. He worked as a bank teller at 1st Federal Savings (Citicorp) during the summer and was asked to work full time. He became a branch manager and Vice President. They encouraged him to leave early each day and pursue a law degree at Kent. Part way through they were taken over by Citicorp, so he got his juris doctor and went to work for the States Attorney. He later worked for Michael Poper's office and then opened his own law office in Harvard.
In his spare time he was very active in the Wauconda and Crystal Lake Lion's Club, the Wauconda Chamber of Commerce, the McHenry Jaycees, the St. Thomas Knights of Columbus, and volunteered at the food pantry.
He also served on the MCC board of trustees and was a precinct committeeman.
Steve is survived by his wife, Peggy; his two daughters, Kathy (David Scharrer) Haug and Laurie Burkhalter; his grandchildren, Ryan and Hunter Haug and Kailee and Kara Burkhalter; and brothers, Martin and James.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Edward and LaVerne Haugh; and his sister, Kathleen.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of the prayer service at 4 p.m. at Davenport FamilyFuneral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 6, 2020.