Steven A. St. John
Born: May 26, 1959
Died: July 26, 2020
Steven A. St. John of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday July 26, 2020.
He was the beloved husband for 33 years of Donna, nee Tulock, and loving father of Melissa (Bradley) Jensen and Jessica St. John (Joe Ryan).
He was born on May 26, 1959 to Carol Crawford (St. John) and David Hochleutner. He was adopted by Clarence St. John shortly after who raised him and was the only father he knew.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna St. John, adoring daughters Melissa and Jessica, his mother, Carol Jean St. John, his brother, Scott St. John, and sister Elisa Ross (Larry), his mother-in-law Marie Tulock, his dear aunt Marlene Crawford, his cousins Vicki (Scott) Weyer, Sherri Gurney, Thomascine Crawford, Joe Restivo, Tyrone Restivo, Kathy Wasik, Rick (Sheryl) Wasik, Brenda Altmann, Bart Badsing, a niece Ashley Smith (Matt), as well as additional nieces, nephews and 2 great-nephews.
He was a fun-loving, hands-on father who made sure his family experienced vacation time together including many Disney World and Marco Island trips, Wisconsin fishing trips to Minocqua / Eagle River, Wisconsin Dells and many more, as well as involvement in all kinds of sports. He most enjoyed family Sunday dinners, family get-togethers, and anytime he could spend with his wife and daughters.
He was a Chicago sports fan, holding season tickets through the years to the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Chicago Bulls. He never missed a Cubs opener, no matter what the weather was and enjoyed taking his daughters, relatives, and friends to games. He was also a music lover who attended as many concerts as possible. He never missed an opening day at Arlington Park.
He was an entrepreneur at heart, who enjoyed being self-employed as a licensed ticket broker, coin investor, and executive recruiter. He held positions at Dynamic Search Systems, Prudential, and the city of West Dundee. He had fond memories of working the barn crew at Santa's Village as a teenager and had a life-long love of animals, including his 2 favorite Labrador retrievers, Lucky & Prince.
He attended McHenry County College and William Rainey Harper College where he played football and went on to play semi-pro football for the Red Devils and Chicago Lions teams.
He was a member of Health Bridge fitness center in Crystal Lake and leaves behind many friends there. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Algonquin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence "Sonny" St. John, his grandparents, John and Victoria (Kida) Crawford; his brother-in-law Delbert "Butch" Tulock, his uncles, Jesse James Crawford (godfather), Robert "Bob" Crawford, John "Sonny" Crawford Jr., Frank Wasik, his aunts Victoria "Bonnie" Restivo, Arlene Wasik, Linda Symbol and cousin Johnny Crawford III.
A private grave site service for the family at Fairview Memorial Park in Northlake is being arranged.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to help those in need receive the same compassionate care JourneyCare of Barrington provided. Contributions can be sent to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview IL 60025 or online at www.journeycare.org
, or any neurological disease research facility of your choice.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928