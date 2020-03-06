Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Steven E. Szeszel

Steven E. Szeszel Obituary
Steven E. Szeszel

Born: November 21, 1957; in Chicago, IL

Died: March 2, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL

Steven E. Szeszel, age 62, of Crystal Lake, IL passed away peacefully at home on Monday March 2nd, 2020, following a 9-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Steven was born in Chicago, IL on November 21st, 1957. He worked as a self-employed personal injury attorney for 37 years. He especially enjoyed boating on the Chain O' Lakes with family and friends and exploring the world with many trips to Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean. With a love of good food, good beer, and being on the water; Steve lived his life the way everyone wants to, with passion, that has led to memories that will be shared for years.

Steven is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Cathy Szeszel (nee Sweeney); loving children, Rachel and Nicole Szeszel; Grandpuppy (Milly Milliford)

Preceded in death by his parents Rose and Edward Szeszel.

A memorial mass for Steven will be held at 10:30am on March 7th, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church 1023 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake, IL

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (Pancreatic Cancer Branch)

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
