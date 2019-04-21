Steven Elwood Scarlett



Born: July 12, 1951; in Great Lakes, IL



Died: April 19, 2019; in Rockford, IL



Steven Elwood Scarlett, 67, of Harvard, formerly of Wauconda, passed away April 19, 2019 in Rockford. He was born July 12, 1951 in Great Lakes, IL to Frank Burgess and Edna Marie (nee Turner) Scarlett.



On April 15, 1972, Steven was united in marriage to Kathryn Vaughan at Christ Episcopal Church in Waukegan. He worked for Kemper Insurance from 1978 until he retired in 2008 as a network administrator. Steve enjoyed reading, history and gaming.



Steven is survived by his wife, Kathryn; children, Laura (Dennis) Funk, Emily (Michael) Martellotta, and David Scarlett; grandchildren, Erin and Colin Daly, Joshua Funk, Ava and Isabella Martellotta; sister, Janis Macolley; brother, Frank Shane Scarlett; and nieces and nephews, Kristen and Michael Mills and Matthew Macolley.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Kevin Macolley.



Visitation will be Friday, April 26, from 3pm until the time of a service at 7pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Steven's name to Gift of Hope at www.giftofhope.org.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 21, 2019