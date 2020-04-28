Steven Fish Born: December 24, 1959 Died: April 26, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of Steven Fish announce his passing on April 26, 2020. Steven did not go gentle into the good night, but waged a hard-fought battle against cancer; he was courageous throughout it all. Steven was born December 24, 1959 the son of John and Barbara Fish. He attended Woodstock public schools and was a graduate of the University of Illinois. His initial career was in advertising and he was a partner in the Chicago firm of Grey Directory Marketing. Steven's interest in horses and the horse world was long standing. Upon his marriage to Heidi Austin, a professional and nationally known equestrian and trainer of the Hunter / Jumper class, the horse world became his world and his joy. He leaves his beloved wife, Heidi; his mother, Barbara; his brother, Andrew; sister in law, Kathleen and nephews Jack and Adam. Steven was a wonderful lad and an outstanding man. The world is a better place for having known him. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the Hooved Animal Humane Society, or to JourneyCare Hospice. The Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home assisted the family. You can leave condolences for the family at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 28, 2020.