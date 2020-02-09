|
|
Steven Lee Clifton
Born: December 10, 1938
Died: February 2, 2020
Steven Lee Clifton, age 81, of Johnsburg, died on February 2, 2020, at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
He was born on December 10, 1938 in Suffolk, Virginia to Murphy and Mildred (Whitbeck) Clifton.
He was united in marriage to Mary Bogan on September 20, 2017 in Woodstock, IL.Steven was a resident of the McHenry County area for over 40 years.
He proudly served in the United States Navy for 22 years which included his time during the Vietnam War from 1961-1973. He retired as a 2nd Class Petty Officer.
In his leisure time, he was an avid hunter and fisher. He loved good jokes!
Steven is survived by his loving wife, Mary Clifton; a daughter, Cynthia (Don) Janus and a son, Steven Michael (Sherry) Clifton; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and his brother, Richard (Terry) Clifton.
He was preceded in death by his former spouse, Dorothy Clifton, on September 14, 2014; and his sister, Cathryn Bruner Clifton.
Friends and neighbors may gather at the VFW Post 4600 located at 3002 W. IL-120, McHenry, IL. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Military Honors will be at 5:30 p.m.
Inurnment will be private for the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Steven on his tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 9, 2020