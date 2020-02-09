Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
VFW Post 4600
3002 W. IL-120
McHenry, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:30 PM
VFW Post 4600
3002 W. IL-120
McHenry, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Clifton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Lee Clifton


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Lee Clifton Obituary
Steven Lee Clifton

Born: December 10, 1938

Died: February 2, 2020

Steven Lee Clifton, age 81, of Johnsburg, died on February 2, 2020, at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.

He was born on December 10, 1938 in Suffolk, Virginia to Murphy and Mildred (Whitbeck) Clifton.

He was united in marriage to Mary Bogan on September 20, 2017 in Woodstock, IL.Steven was a resident of the McHenry County area for over 40 years.

He proudly served in the United States Navy for 22 years which included his time during the Vietnam War from 1961-1973. He retired as a 2nd Class Petty Officer.

In his leisure time, he was an avid hunter and fisher. He loved good jokes!

Steven is survived by his loving wife, Mary Clifton; a daughter, Cynthia (Don) Janus and a son, Steven Michael (Sherry) Clifton; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and his brother, Richard (Terry) Clifton.

He was preceded in death by his former spouse, Dorothy Clifton, on September 14, 2014; and his sister, Cathryn Bruner Clifton.

Friends and neighbors may gather at the VFW Post 4600 located at 3002 W. IL-120, McHenry, IL. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Military Honors will be at 5:30 p.m.

Inurnment will be private for the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL.

For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Steven on his tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -