Steven M. Bennett
Born: April 18, 1951; in Lancaster, WI
Died: November 17, 2019: in Rockford, IL
Steven "Whiskers" M. Bennett, 68, of Capron, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Rockford, IL
He was born April 18, 1951, in Lancaster, WI; the son of the late Richard James and Ruth (Jentz) Bennett.
Steve was a proud member of the Laborers Local 1035 Union for many years until retirement. He was recently recognized for 50 years of membership. He was a member of the Woodstock Horseshoe League, and a past Cub and Boy Scout leader. He loved to camp especially in Potosi, WI on the Mississippi River. He never missed an opportunity to get a game of cards going and always had a deck in his glove box. He made dozens of loaves of bread every Christmas for friends and family. He took pride in his garden and canning. He was an avid list maker and fondly known as Chief Make A List. He enjoyed the daily Soduku and crossword puzzles from the newspaper and watching old westerns.
Steven married Kathy S. Hardt on August 16, 1986, in Woodstock, IL.
Survivors include his wife Kathy; children Michael (Jenni) of O'Brien, FL, Eric (Megan) of Wonder Lake, IL, Gregory (Leah) of Maple, WI, Owen (Cassandre) of Johnsburg, IL, and Richard Bennett of Capron; five grandchildren Riley, Samantha, Daniel, Keegan, and Paige; siblings Shirley Novinskie, of Fennimore, WI and Beverly Schultz of Lancaster, WI; Brothers and sisters-in-laws John "Jack" (Cathy) Hardt, David (Connie Koppen) Hardt, Claudette "Sis" Bennett, Mary (Mike) Stieg, and Denise (Greg) Teresi; mother-in-law Audrey Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers James, Douglas, and Douglas Bennett.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 21, 2019