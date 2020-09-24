Steven M. Lilja
Born: May 21, 1960
Died: September 21, 2020
Steven M. Lilja, age 60, of Woodstock passed away Monday September 21, 2020 at Northwestern Hospital - McHenry.
He was born in Harvard on May 21, 1960 to George and Marilyn (Nelson) Lilja. He was a man of faith and opened his heart to many people. As owner of Final Phase Construction company, he prided himself in doing fine work. He was loved and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his parents; a son Christopher (Rebecca) Lilja; two granddaughters Savannah and Sienna Lilja; a brother Scott (Doreen) Lilja; two nieces Rhiannon Lilja and Tyler (Jaime) Cassidy; a great niece Hadleigh and great nephew Noah.
Services will be at a later date.
