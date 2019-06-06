Steven R. Borntraeger



Born: May 24, 1996



Died: May 28, 2019



Steven R. Borntraeger, age 23, of Spring Grove passed away suddenly on May 28, 2019. Steven was born May 24, 1996 in Skokie to Timothy and Jane (Turcotte) Borntraeger. Steven was a graduate of Richmond Burton High School, class of 2014.



Steven enlisted in the U.S. Army in June of 2014 and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, MO and Jackson, South Carolina. He served until May of 2015. Steven was employed at Medline in Libertyville.



In his free time, Steven enjoyed kicking back, playing his video games, watching movies and enjoying his favorite snacks with his pets by his side. Steven was a jokester, but he had a big heart and was always willing to help others. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and he was always there when we needed him.



He is survived by his parents; a brother, Scott Borntraeger; maternal grandparents, Francis (Sandy) Turcotte; paternal grandfather, Dennis Borntraeger; paternal grandmother, Marybeth Varchmin; aunts and uncles, Mike (Dee) Borntraeger, Holly (Ed) Veness, Michelle (Brian) Curry; cousins, Christopher and Jason Borntraeger, Jacob and Rabecca Veness; and many extended family members.



Friends and family may gather on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 3 p.m. until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, Il 60081



Memorials to the family are appreciated, which will be designated to a foundation near and dear to our hearts. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 6, 2019