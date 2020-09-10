1/1
Steven Thomas Norman
1975 - 2020
Steven Thomas Norman

Born: October 10, 1975

Died: September 6, 2020

Steven Thomas Norman, known by all as Tom, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Northwestern McHenry Hospital. Born October 10, 1975, he was a beloved son of Sandra (Steve) Malinowski of Woodstock and Steve Norman of Conover, WI.

A graduate of Woodstock High School class of 1993. He was employed as a delivery person at Napoli's for many years. He took classes at McHenry County Collage and had a knack with computers and worked in the telecommunication's field at Cingular Wireless; AT&T and Anterra, as a Senior I.T. Specialist-System Analyst. He was a dedicated and valued employee.

Tom loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, snowmobiler and ATV-er. He always dreamed of living in the Northwoods and was able to fulfill that dream when he bought his perfect home in Conover, WI.

He loved to cook and was known for his smoked pulled pork and turkey. He enjoyed cooking for friends and family, creating gourmet and nothing "fancy" meals.

He was eagerly anticipating his upcoming marriage to his fiancée, Bonnie Wood, planned for October 2, 2020 at his home in Conover, next to the creek that runs through his property. They had made many plans for their future together.

Tom is survived by his parents; cherished fiancée Bonnie, her daughter Allie (whom he adored); sisters Lisa Brady (daughter Emily); Amy Malinowski (Karonn Davis); sons Jayden and Jaxon; Uncle Larry (Rose Anne) Green; Aunt Michele Green; Aunt Debbie (Robert) Hensley; Uncle Jeff (Karen) Norman; as well as many cousins, and his cherished German Shepherd Ghost and Golden Wrigley.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents R.V. and Nellie Green; Betty Norman; Uncle Dennis Green, his wife Cheryl Green and Uncle Michael Green.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave Woodstock IL 60098.

In lieu of flowers and to honor his love for German Shepherd's, please make donations to: German Shepherd Rescue Inc. P.O. Box 5092, Skokie, IL 60077 or on the web at: http://gsrescue1.org

For information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
