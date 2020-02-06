Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel at Memory Gardens
2501 E Euclid Avenue
Arlington Heights, IL
Steven Wayne Peters


1976 - 2020
Steven Wayne Peters Obituary
Steven Wayne Peters

Born: January 27, 1976; in Rolling Meadows, IL

Died: February 3, 2020; in Bloomington, IL

Steven Wayne Peters, 44, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home in Bloomington, IL.

Steve was born January 27, 1976 in Rolling Meadows, IL, to Wayne and Catherine Timmcke Peters. He married Tricia Phillips on Aug. 28, 2004, in Huntley, IL. Steve is survived by Tricia; his parents of Mattoon, IL; his siblings, Scott (Shannon) Peters of Fairbury, IL, Katrina (Reno) Bernobich of Mattoon, Kristina (Shawn Hurtig) of Crystal Lake, IL; two nieces, Savannah Bernobich and Ellyson Peters; and Tricia's parents, Yvonne (Greg) Brletich of Ocala, FL, and Tom (Terri) Phillips of Hernando Beach, FL.

While his life on this earth was short, Steve lived it to the fullest and with no regrets. He loved gardening, biking, traveling, being outdoors and working on his passion project: his 1951 Chevy Pickup. Steve was of the Lutheran faith.

Most recently, Steve was the Advertising Sales Director for the Illinois Farm Bureau for the last 3 years. Prior to that, he spent 11 years as Sales Manager for the Arizona Republic-Gannett in Phoenix and 8 years as an account executive for the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake.

Visitation for Steve will be held from 3:00 p.m. to -8:00 p.m. Friday, February. 7, at Friedrichs Funeral Home at 320 W Central Road (at Northwest Highway) Mount Prospect, IL 60056. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the Chapel at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2501 E Euclid Avenue in Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Reverend Charles David Stuckmeyer will officiate.

Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
