Sue Ann Dreher
Born: July 8, 1942
Died: October 17, 2020
Sue Ann Dreher, of Crystal Lake, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 78.
She was born July 8, 1942 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Bill and Lela Jensen.
Sue was a member of First Congregational Church where she sang in the choir, and she was a member of Needlepoint Guild. She was lovingly called "Mama Sue" by many.
Sue is survived by her husband, Roger Dreher; and her sons, Charlie and Andrew Dreher.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Interment will be private.
Donations may be made in Sue's memory to JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Rd, Barrington, IL 60010; or to Home of the Sparrow, 4209 W Shamrock Ln, Unit B, McHenry, IL 60050.
