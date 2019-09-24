|
|
Sue C. Salvaggio
Born: April 3, 1943; in Elgin, IL
Died: September 17, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Sue C. Salvaggio, 76, of Crystal Lake passed away September 17, 2019. She was born April 3, 1943 in Elgin to Arthur and Viola Sparks.
Sue will always be remembered for her undeniably giving nature and dedication to her family. She was a kind soul who had a profound impact on all she encountered. Living most her life as a caretaker in some form, her generosity and gentility will be forever remembered. She was always an ear to listen and a shoulder to cry on to anyone who needed. Sue was loved deeply by so many and will be greatly missed.
Sue is survived by her children, Robin Maddern, Roxann (Vincent) Daniello, Tracy (Steve) Kleszczynski and Joe Salvaggio; her grandchildren, Chris, Jenna, Alexis, Jake, Nicholas, and Leo; and her sister, Nancy Burney.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Salvaggio; her son, Robert E. Lee; her parents; her three brothers.
There will be a gathering from 4 to 8pm with a memorial service at 7pm on Thursday, September 26 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.
Memorials may be made to the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Interfaith Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 24, 2019