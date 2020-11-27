Sue Ellen Bowen
Born: October 3, 1948
Died: November 20, 2020
Sue Bowen, of Crystal Lake, IL, died unexpectedly but quietly in her sleep Friday, Nov. 20, of natural causes. Sue was born in Dodge City, KS but her father was in the Air Force, so she grew up in many locations: Texas, Kansas, Japan, Ohio, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Sue graduated from the University of Oklahoma and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She was a lifelong OU Sooners football fan.
Sue worked as a Medical Technologist, specializing in blood bank screening, and retired from Northwestern-McHenry hospital. Sue was an Air Force veteran, serving at Tyndall AFB (Panama City, FL), Andrews AFB (Wash., D.C.), and Brooks AFB in San Antonio, TX. She separated as a Captain after seven years of service.
Sue had a broad range of interests over the years, including camping and hiking, SCUBA diving, bird watching, family genealogy, cooking, and sailing. Sue was a member of the Waukegan Sail and Power Squadron (holding the grade of Junior Navigator) and the Lake Michigan Sailing Club. But the light of her life was her children and grandchildren, whom she adored with a fierce passion.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alpha Hawes, her brother Bill Hawes, and her sister Andrea Tellez. She is survived by husband Jesse; daughter Sarah Belegratis, her husband Ilias, and their children Jesse, Electra, and Niko; and daughter Esther Bowen, her husband Aaron Midler, and their daughters Sylvia and Ada.
An online Celebration of Life service will be planned for January. Please consider making a memorial donation to one of Sue's favorite charities: a local animal shelter (Sue loved animals of all types); your local library (Sue was a voracious reader), or the Northwestern Memorial Foundation (foundation.nm.org
) - in honor of the Transplant Center that gave Sue eight extra years with her children and grandchildren.