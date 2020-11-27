1/1
Sue Ellen Bowen
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Ellen Bowen

Born: October 3, 1948

Died: November 20, 2020

Sue Bowen, of Crystal Lake, IL, died unexpectedly but quietly in her sleep Friday, Nov. 20, of natural causes. Sue was born in Dodge City, KS but her father was in the Air Force, so she grew up in many locations: Texas, Kansas, Japan, Ohio, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Sue graduated from the University of Oklahoma and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She was a lifelong OU Sooners football fan.

Sue worked as a Medical Technologist, specializing in blood bank screening, and retired from Northwestern-McHenry hospital. Sue was an Air Force veteran, serving at Tyndall AFB (Panama City, FL), Andrews AFB (Wash., D.C.), and Brooks AFB in San Antonio, TX. She separated as a Captain after seven years of service.

Sue had a broad range of interests over the years, including camping and hiking, SCUBA diving, bird watching, family genealogy, cooking, and sailing. Sue was a member of the Waukegan Sail and Power Squadron (holding the grade of Junior Navigator) and the Lake Michigan Sailing Club. But the light of her life was her children and grandchildren, whom she adored with a fierce passion.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alpha Hawes, her brother Bill Hawes, and her sister Andrea Tellez. She is survived by husband Jesse; daughter Sarah Belegratis, her husband Ilias, and their children Jesse, Electra, and Niko; and daughter Esther Bowen, her husband Aaron Midler, and their daughters Sylvia and Ada.

An online Celebration of Life service will be planned for January. Please consider making a memorial donation to one of Sue's favorite charities: a local animal shelter (Sue loved animals of all types); your local library (Sue was a voracious reader), or the Northwestern Memorial Foundation (foundation.nm.org) - in honor of the Transplant Center that gave Sue eight extra years with her children and grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved