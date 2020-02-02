|
Susan Ann Leach (Connors)
Born: August 19, 1965; in Evergreen Park, IL
Died: January 30, 2020; in Cary, IL
Susan Ann Leach (Connors), 54, passed away on January 30, 2020, in Cary, Illinois.
Born August 19, 1965, in Evergreen Park, Illinois, she is the daughter of Jack Connors and Kathy Tillman.
She married Chris Leach on June 23, 1990 at St Mary's Church in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. Susie and Chris have four children, Christopher, Connor, Megan, and Logan.
Susie was always helping others and was so involved in the Cary community. You could find her coaching cheerleading, being team mom or helping with various activities throughout the community. She was able to uplift those around her with her abundant energy and her infectious radiant smile. Susie loved being with her large extended family celebrating everything from a major milestone to the simplest accomplishment or event.
Susie will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Chris, her children Christopher (fianc Samantha Mihalik), Connor (girlfriend Hannah Fishman), Megan, Logan, her parents Jack Connors (Crystal Yang) and Kathy Tillman (Daryl), siblings John Connors (Gwyn) and Steve Connors (Holly), sister-in-law Kim Fox (Larry), brothers-in-law Greg Leach (Joanne) and Mitch Leach (Barb). She will also be forever remembered by her numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
A celebration of Susie's life will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 410 First St. Cary, Illinois.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 5 from 4 to 9 p.m. A mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, February 6.
Memorial contributions to be made in lieu of flowers to:
Cary Grove Boosters, Susie Leach BE CG Scholarship Fund, 2208 Three Oaks Rd., Cary, Illinois 60013.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 2, 2020