Susan Catherine Borucki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Catherine Borucki Born: May 1, 1975 Died: April 13, 2020 Susan Catherine Borucki, 44 of Crystal Lake, died peacefully, April 13, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born May 1, 1975 the daughter of Stan and Victoria Borucki. Susan was a Senior Planner for the McHenry County Department of Transportation. Susan Received her degree in Civil Engineering from Valparaiso University graduating summa cum laude. She was a graduate of Oswego High School, Class of 1993 and Valedictorian. Susan grew up in Boulder Hill/Montgomery, IL. Susan was committed to giving back to her community. She was a faithful bell ringer for the Salvation Army and she also volunteered at BraveHearts and Senior Services. Susan had a heart of gold and was a caring kind person. She was a dedicated and supportive friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She was a loving daughter, sister, niece and friend. She leaves behind her loving parents, Stan and Vicky Borucki, her brother, Paul(Melissa) Borucki and many aunts, uncles and cousins and close friends (Liz and Bob). She was preceded in death by her grandparents and by her Uncle Desi, Uncle Joe and Aunt Nancy. A Funeral Mass and burial will take place at a later date. Everyone is encouraged to leave the family a message or to share a story at www.defiorefuneral.com. Cards for the family may be sent to the funeral home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL 60142 In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to: BraveHearts, 7319 Maxon Road, Harvard, IL 60033. Their website is www.braveheartsriding.org

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
6 entries
I worked with Susan for several years at the MCDOT. She was so dedicated to helping others especially those in need. Through her generosity, she was able to touch those needing help as well as those working by her side. She will be missed but her life left a lasting positive impact on so many. May you rest peacefully with God.
Jeff Young
Coworker
I am so so so sorry . Susan and I met a work. We hit it off right from the beginning. When ever their was a problem in our lives we would talk at length. We both loved our dogs. When they left us we help each other. I will see here later for sure. Again I am so sorry if you need anything please call me 8157904542.
Rory Mattioli
I was so sad to hear of Susan's passing. Stan and Vicki you were the ultimate parents. I remember our good times together. My thought and prayers are with you. God bless and carry you through this difficult time.
Tom Cooney
My heart is saddened to hear of Susan's passing. So young, so full of life! My thoughts & prayers go out to her family. I am so sorry for your loss. Susan was such fun to work with at the health department. She always made me laugh & we had fun times hanging out after work on occasion. I will never forget you my friend. RIP
Kathy Kruse
I worked with Susan at the Health Department for many years,she was a smart,sweet and kind person I'm sorry to hear of her passing .My sympathy n prayers go out to her family.
Katren Stephenson
Coworker
Susan was such a bright star and a joy to be around. I worked with her
During the summers when she was in college. She was a quick learner
And a hard worker. I still have many great memories and stories about her
When we worked together. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family. Her beautiful smile will be missed.
Andy Myers
Andy Myers
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved