1/
Susan Diane Cothern
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Diane Cothern

Born: June 26, 1950

Died: October 27, 2020

Susan Diane Cothern, 70, passed away peacefully at home ?in Woodstock, Il on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Susan was born on June 26, 1950 to Walt and Betty Schultz and grew up in Decatur, Illinois.

Susan attended Stephen Decatur High School. She went on to study fine arts at Valparaiso University, later attending the University of Illinois; Tulane University (where she earned an A.B. from the Freeman School of Business); and DRI International Institute for Continuity Management.

She began her career as a paralegal and retired as a corporate consultant in global risk management, disaster recovery and business continuity planning. She was principal of her own firm, Journey Consulting. She was previous Director of Global Risk Management and Global Project Manager of Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity for CapGemini/Kanbay.

Her career, as well as her endless curiosity and quest for knowledge, led her to adventures across the world. She especially treasured her time in South Africa, Egypt, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Australia and Bali. She continued with her art for her entire life.

Susan is survived by her daughters, Colleen Cothern and Kelsey Gonzalez; son-in-law, Charlie Gonzalez; grandchildren, Jack and Jenna Gonzalez; former husbands, Randal Walser and Dan Cothern; sister, Nancy Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Although she is dearly missed, Susan's transcendent spirit and loving heart remains with us all.

For more information, call the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338 -1710; or visit www.slmcfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved